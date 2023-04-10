Chapin Davis Inc. Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,117 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,550 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Express by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 160,956 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

American Express Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $158.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $192.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

