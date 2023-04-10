Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $4.63 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $452.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.83. The company has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

