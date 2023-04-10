Chapin Davis Inc. Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,837 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Target by 20.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Target by 122,068.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Target in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.