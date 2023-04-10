City Holding Co. Has $31,000 Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

City Holding Co. decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Performa Ltd US LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

DocuSign Trading Up 1.0 %

In other DocuSign news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,143,110.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,005 shares of company stock worth $16,810,645. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $56.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.24. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $105.50.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.