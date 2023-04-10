City Holding Co. Raises Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

City Holding Co. grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,236,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,568 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,123,000 after buying an additional 152,576 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,571,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,443,000 after buying an additional 12,877 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IGSB stock opened at $50.61 on Monday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.86.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.