City Holding Co. Sells 1,199 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,785 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.69 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The company has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

