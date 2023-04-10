Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 9,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,867.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 27,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 26,288 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 286.6% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $220.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $251.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.58 and a 200-day moving average of $223.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

