Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,604,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $411.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $404.02 and its 200 day moving average is $392.83. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $452.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

