Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE)

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,486,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 269.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,255,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,544,000 after acquiring an additional 915,753 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,963,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust stock opened at $100.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.49. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a 12-month low of $88.37 and a 12-month high of $101.52.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

