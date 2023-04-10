Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.78.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $122.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.29 million. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $3,269,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $901,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,895,535.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total value of $3,269,285.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 398,847 shares of company stock worth $24,056,611. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $376,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,359,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,457,000 after acquiring an additional 152,757 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,426,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,711,000 after acquiring an additional 51,684 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 165.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 44,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.