CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.45.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CME Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $195.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $247.01. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 53.61% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in CME Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 12,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 5,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 17,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

