Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given New $128.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) had its price objective cut by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $142.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CIGI. Scotiabank raised Colliers International Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.
NASDAQ CIGI opened at $102.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 99.54 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 415.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. It offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, Investment Management, and Corporate.
