Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.53.

Commerzbank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.78 on Monday. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

