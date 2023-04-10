Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.89.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.