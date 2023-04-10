Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Boosts Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.22.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $188.59 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Articles

