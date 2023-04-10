Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Buys New Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Copa by 136.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Copa by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Copa Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $87.94 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.05. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $98.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31.
Copa Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.
Copa Profile
Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
- Back from the Dead, IBM’s Watson AI is Alive and Re-Emerging
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.