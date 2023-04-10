Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Cuts Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA opened at $47.66 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

