Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. CME Group accounts for 1.2% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,120,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,275,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CME Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Stock Down 0.0 %

CME opened at $195.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.41. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $247.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.