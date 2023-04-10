Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $631,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCR opened at $19.41 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

