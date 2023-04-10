Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $836,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Target by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Target by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 122,068.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,793,906 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Target by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $165.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

