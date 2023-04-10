Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Purchases 483 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $44,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock opened at $198.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.70. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.