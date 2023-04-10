Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $423,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $608,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000.

USMV opened at $73.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.43. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

