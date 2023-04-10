Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Takes Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.20 and its 200 day moving average is $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

