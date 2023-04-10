Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on META. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Arete Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $44,812.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $44,812.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,293,439.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,113.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock worth $12,403,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock opened at $216.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $225.52. The stock has a market cap of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

