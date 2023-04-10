Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Citigroup Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Citigroup from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Citigroup from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.59.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

