Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,403 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,075.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,174,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,732 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,045,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after acquiring an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after acquiring an additional 587,984 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,244,000 after acquiring an additional 532,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.89 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.09 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.55.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

