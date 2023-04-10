Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,458 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.1% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.35.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

