Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. cut its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.