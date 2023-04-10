Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $6.42 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.33 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.51.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

