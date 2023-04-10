Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $8.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 129,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BSV stock opened at $76.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

