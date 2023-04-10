Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 629.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,874 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,814,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.32. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $98.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

