Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $21,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.18 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $212.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

