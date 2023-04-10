Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at UBS Group

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $267.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on STZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $217.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.41.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $224.64 on Monday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at $810,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,621,000 after acquiring an additional 45,493 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

