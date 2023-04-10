Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,511 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 121 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $483.80 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $609.18. The firm has a market cap of $214.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $494.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

See Also

