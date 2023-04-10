Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stake Decreased by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 4.6% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,674 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,808,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $485.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.13.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

