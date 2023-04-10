Credit Suisse Group Raises Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $220.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.06.

NYSE:BA opened at $211.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 445.66 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.87 and a 200 day moving average of $184.04.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 189.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after buying an additional 1,240,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

