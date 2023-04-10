Critical Comparison: Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) and Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Olin shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Olin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and Olin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.13) -27.23 Olin $9.38 billion 0.79 $1.33 billion $8.85 6.38

Volatility and Risk

Olin has higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Olin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olin has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Standard Lithium and Olin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -16.38% -15.88% Olin 14.15% 50.19% 15.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Standard Lithium and Olin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Olin 2 1 8 0 2.55

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 154.24%. Olin has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Olin.

Summary

Olin beats Standard Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Rating)

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Olin

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide. The Epoxy segment produces and sells epoxy materials, which includes allyl chloride, epichlorohydrin, liquid epoxy resins and downstream products such as converted epoxy resins and additives. The Winchester segment produces and sells sporting ammunition, reloading components, small caliber military ammunition and components, and industrial cartridges. The company was founded by Franklin W. Olin in 1892 and is headquartered in Clayton, MO.

