Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,048 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.12. 711,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,253,262. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.73.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.