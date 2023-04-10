Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $2.77 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,063 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,867 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock remained flat at $37.69 on Monday. 664,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,313,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day moving average of $35.33. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 97.48%.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

