Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $584,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after buying an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Matson Money. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,232,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,323,000 after acquiring an additional 43,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,146,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,228,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.70 on Monday, reaching $110.45. 308,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,660. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $122.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its 200-day moving average is $107.55.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

