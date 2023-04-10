Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $947,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WHR. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.02. 41,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,153. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.80.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is -24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

