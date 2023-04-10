Cubic Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 32,942.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 139,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 139,019 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,599,000 after purchasing an additional 41,645 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE ZBH traded down $1.14 on Monday, hitting $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 22,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,846. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.44. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.06.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.