Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $197.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.06. The company has a market cap of $117.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

