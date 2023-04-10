Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth about $1,392,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $45.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,202. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

