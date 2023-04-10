Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 6,512 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,390. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of C opened at $45.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.01.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
