Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,144 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. GEM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $400,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 23,164 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,971 shares of company stock valued at $199,140. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.88.

NYSE ABT opened at $103.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.11 and its 200-day moving average is $104.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $124.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

