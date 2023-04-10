Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 820 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.3% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,264,000 after acquiring an additional 346,790 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

