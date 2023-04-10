Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 900 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total value of $4,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,091,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,773 shares of company stock valued at $23,587,650 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $268.04. 2,317,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,985,793. The company has a market cap of $662.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $280.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $238.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

