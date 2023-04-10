Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 520.5% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 23,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth $1,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson started coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $168.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $136.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Insider Activity

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 1.6 %

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,751. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFR opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $160.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $529.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.12 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

