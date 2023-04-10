Cumberland Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Cumberland Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cumberland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.59.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $45.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.01. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.91 billion. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Titilope Cole sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $608,243.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,540.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Articles

